The Obama Bracket Challenge Mistakenly Has The University Of San Francisco In The NCAA Tournament

Over at BarackObama.com, you can enter the “Obama Bracket Challenge.” However, it might help if they had the correct schools listed on the bracket.



The bracket lists the first round matchup between “Cal/USF” as “University of California / University of San Francisco.” Well, somebody should tell the kids at San Francisco, because they probably thought their season was over are scheduled to host an opening round contest in the CBI tournament.

Of course, maybe we can give them a pass since Cal is actually facing the University of South Florida, who is in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years, and has decidedly less of a college basketball history than the Dons who won the 1955 and 1956 NCAA Championships with some kid named Bill Russell.

[UPDATE] It has now been fixed.

Photo: BarackObama.com

