The Obama Blockers At Blair House—Revealed!

So, when the Obamas came to town early they had to shack up at the Hay-Adams Hotel because presidential guest pad, Blair House, was taken. Who was occupying? For so long the Bush White House wouldn’t say. So, we figured it must be some kind of security risk. Someone who needed to be kept there because it was of national importance, right?



Not so much.

Washington Post: The only overnight visitor at the presidential guest manse is none other than John Howard, a former Australian prime minister and leading member of President Bush‘s coalition of the willing in Iraq.

Howard and his entourage will be bunking at Blair House on Jan. 12, the night before he, former British prime minister Tony Blair and Colombian President Álvaro Uribe are to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Bush, said Sally McDonough, a spokeswoman for first lady Laura Bush. The three current and former heads of state are longtime political allies of the president’s, and Blair and Howard were key partners in the Iraq war.

Blair and Uribe also were invited to stay at Blair House but declined Bush’s invitation, said a second White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Blair, who traditionally stays at the British Embassy, and Uribe apparently found other accommodations, the source said.

There are other scheduled events at Blair House, but no other overnight visits between now and Jan. 15, when the Obama family is scheduled to move in, McDonough said.

