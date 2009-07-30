The Obama Beer Wars Begin

President Barack Obama chose Bud Light as the beer of choice for the big peace-making with the peace-officers meeting he’s hosting tomorrow at the White House.

Obama picked the top-selling beer in the U.S. for the meeting with Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley in an effort to show he’s an ordinary American.

One problem: Bud Light is made by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, the Belgium-based international beer manufacturer.

Already micro-brewers are raising a fuss, saying the president should have chosen a small business beer (or at least one made by an American company).

What will the guests drink? Officer Crowley is said to be a fan of Blue Moon, the faux Belgian Wheat Ale that is actually made by Canada’s Molson. According to the Boston Globe, Gates likes Red Stripe and Beck’s.

Doesn’t anyone drink American beer anymore?



