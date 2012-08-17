Internet Rallies To Save Nikola Tesla's Old Laboratory

Photo: Indiegogo

Web comic writer Matthew Inman, also known as “The Oatmeal,” has teamed up with non-profit “Tesla Science centre at Wardenclyffe” to raise money to save Nikola Tesla’s old laboratory, which is being sold off — possibly to a company that will tear it down and turn it into a “retail establishment.”Inman has been an supporter of Tesla for a long time, posting a comic called “Why Nikola Tesla was the greatest geek who ever lived.”



Currently, Inman and his internet following have raised more than $330,000 of their $850,000 goal, which with the help of New York State’s matching donation, would just cover the land the museum is on. They are also hoping to raise enough money to clean up the property and set up an awesome museum. Visit the donation page on indiegogo.

“As I’ve mentioned in my comics, Nikola Tesla was an unsung hero in the history books. He gave us so much and we gave him so little in return. The fact that there’s no physical Tesla Museum in the United States is a testament to this,” Inman told Greg Voakes in an interview with Forbes. “Tesla’s rival, Thomas Edison, has multiple sites which honour his achievements, but Tesla’s got some little memorials here and there but no real museum here. This is something that needs to be fixed.”

Wardenclyffe tower was orginaly built by Tesla to provide wireless energy.

Photo: The Oatmeal

The state of New York has offered to match the efforts of the non-profit, up to $850,000, to pay for half of the property. Inman is hoping to rally the internet to their cause, and has also reached out to corporations, hoping to convince them to be corporate sponsors. See more about the campaign on TheOatmeal.com.Inman has successfully raised money for non-profits before, rallying his fan base to raise $220,024 for a campaign called “BearLove Good. Cancer Bad.” in support of “the National Wildlife Federation (for the bears), and half to the American Cancer Society (because cancer is sh***y).” More about the campaign on TheOatmeal.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.