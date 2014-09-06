The Oakland Raiders Have Settled Lawsuit With Cheerleaders For $US1.25 Million

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have agreed to pay $US1.25 million to settle a lawsuit alleging they failed to pay their cheerleaders minimum wage.

The team and attorneys for the cheerleaders released a statement Thursday announcing the settlement. The two sides will seek approval of the deal in Alameda County Superior Court on Sept. 26.

The settlement covers 90 Raiderettes who worked for the team from 2010-13. The proposal calls for each cheerleader to be paid an average of $US6,000 for each season worked from 2010-12 and $US2,500 for the 2013 season to cover unpaid expenses and minimum wage. The Raiders raised their pay in 2013, leading to the smaller settlement for that season.

