UPDATED: Whatever Happened In Oakland, Orders Had To Have Come From The Top

Tuesday’s police crackdown in Oakland may well have violated the Oakland Police Department’s Crowd Control & Crowd Management Policy.There is no doubt the Oakland Police Department used Specialty Impact Less-Lethal Munitions (SIM) on the Occupy Oakland Protesters Tuesday night.



This video clearly shows several stun grenades being thrown into crowds.

Video here shows Marine Veteran Scott Olsen being struck by either a stun grenade or a tear gas canister and another stun grenade being thrown at protesters looking to help him. There is also evidence of rubber bullets being fired at the crowd, and injuries having been sustained from those, as well.

Disturbing enough on its own, the Oakland PD then denied using SIM force on protesters at all and claimed that in fact, no one had been injured.

Worse yet, after protesters were hit with an exploding device while attempting to come to the aid of Olsen, they had to carry him through the crowd, begging for medical aid even though dozens of Oakland Police looked on from the other side of their barrier.

According to The Guardian, an informal independent police review body is already looking into the circumstances surrounding Olsen’s injuries. (Thanks to Jill Klausen, in California, for her help with this story.)

UPDATE: According to San Francisco’s ABC7 News, interim Police Chief Howard Jordan said Olsen’s injury will be treated as a Level 1 investigation, which is the same as if police had used lethal force. A Level 1 investigation involves not only Internal Affairs, but the district attorney and the office of the Inspector General.

Below is section two from the Oakland Police Training Bulletin.

b. The use of Direct Fired SIM must cease when the violent or destructive actions cease. These weapons must not be used for the purpose of apprehension or to otherwise prevent escape unless escape would present a substantial risk of continued imminent threat to loss of life or serious bodily injury.

c. Members shall only deploy Direct Fired SIM during a demonstration or crowd event under the direction of a supervisor. Oakland Police Department, 28 Oct 05 17

d. When circumstances permit, the supervisor on the scene shall make an attempt to accomplish the policing goal without the use of Direct Fired SIM as described above, and, if practical, an audible warning shall be given to the subject before deployment of the weapon.

e. Any person struck by a round shall be transported to a hospital for observation and any necessary treatment. Ambulance service, if required, shall be ordered per General Order I-4. First aid, when necessary, shall be administered per Training Bulletin III-K.

f. No member shall use Direct Fired SIM without formal training.

g. Direct Fired SIM shall not be used against a person who is under restraint.

h. Members shall not discharge a Direct Fired SIM at a person’s head, neck, throat, face,

left armpit, spine, kidneys, or groin unless deadly force would be justified

The full manual is here.

OPD Crowd Control and Crowd Management Policy



