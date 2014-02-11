The NYT Put An Unfortunate Ad Next To Its Story About Lean In Fixing How Women Are Represented In Stock Photos

The New York Times has a great story by Claire Cain Miller about how Sheryl Sandberg’s feminist organisation, Lean In, is working with Getty Images to fix how women are represented in stock photography.

Getty’s stock photos now show women in modern business settings, men doing domestic work, and girls at computers. It’s also ditching the woman-in-a-boxy-power-suit look.

Unfortunately, on NYT.com, the Claire Cain Miller story has an image next to it that is a perfect example of how media objectifies women. She’s basically the product being advertised.

Take a look:

