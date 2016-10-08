Trump has a long history of questionable treatment of women

A shocking recording of Donald Trump making lewd comments about women in 2005 emerged on Friday, according to The Washington Post.

While Trump offered a statement of apology, it’s clear that the comments are part of a long pattern of Trump’s mistreatment of women.

The New York Times released a bombshell report in May detailing Trump’s treatment of women throughout his career.

The Times interviewed 50 people for the story, titled “Crossing the Line: How Donald Trump Behaved With Women in Private,” including employees of the Trump Organisation, former girlfriends, and Miss Universe contestants.

Trump’s favorability ratings with women are plummeting as he gears up to face Hillary Clinton — the presumptive Democratic nominee — in the general election.

The interviews reveal a very complicated picture of Trump, who would simultaneously promote some women to executive positions in his company while belittling others’ appearance and making unwanted sexual advances.

Here are some of the salacious details:

Trump asked one woman to “try on” bathing suits during a pool party at the Mar-a-Lago, and then paraded her around: “He took me into a room and opened drawers and asked me to put on a swimsuit,” Rowanne Brewer Lane, a former model, told The New York Times. “I went into the bathroom and tried one on.” When she came out, Brewer says that Trump paraded her around the party and told the crowd, “That is a stunning Trump girl isn’t it?”

When Trump purchased the Miss Universe pageant, he would personally "evaluate" the contestants: "We were told to put on our opening number outfits — they were nearly as revealing as our swimsuits — and line up for him onstage," Carrie Prejean, Miss California in 2009, told The Times. "Donald Trump walked out with his entourage and inspected us closer than any general ever inspected a platoon." Prejean said many of the girls found the exercise humiliating and ended up sobbing backstage.

Trump would also make unwanted advances toward women: "He kissed me directly on the lips," Temple Taggart, Miss Utah in 1997, told The New York Times. "I thought, "Oh my God, gross." Taggart told The Times that she wasn't the only one who Trump kissed on the mouth. Trump was still married to Marla Maples at the time, though he denied to The Times ever kissing any "strangers" on the lips.

Trump also made it clear that he preferred “pretty” women around him. When Barbara Res, a top Trump executive, gained weight after working with the real-estate mogul for years, Trump would tease her and tell her that “she liked her candy,” Res told The New York Times.

“It was him reminding me that I was overweight.”

Still, o

thers laud the businessman for nurturing the careers of many “ambitious” women around him: Trump hired Barbara Res as his main construction manager — one of the top executive positions in a male-dominated industry — for the Trump Plaza casino, and Louise Sunshine, a former Trump executive, told The Times that Trump “became the man in my life who was going to be my mentor.”

Trump also went out of way to ensure that women whose “work ethic” he respected could remain at his organisation: “For me, he’s made it a situation where I can really excel at my job and still devote the time necessary for my family,” said Jill Martin, a vice president and assistant counsel at the Trump Organisation.

For many other women, however, Trump’s behaviour — which, according to The Times, seemed to be “fleeting, unimportant moments to him” — left lasting, and often damaging, impressions.

“After that episode, I was sick, anorexia and bulimia for five years,” said Alicia Machado, the 1996 Miss Universe winner. She was describing a day, not long after winning the pageant, that she was taken to a gym by Miss Universe executives, where Donald Trump was waiting with 90 media outlets in an effort to push her to lose weight.

Trump confirmed the incident to The Times.

“I was about to cry in that moment with all the cameras there,” Machado recalls. “I said, ‘I don’t want to do this, Mr. Trump.’ He said, ‘I don’t care.’ Over the past 20 years, I’ve gone to a lot of psychologists to combat this.”

