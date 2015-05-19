You can now track Bitcoin on the New York Stock Exchange

REUTERS/Andy Clark A man poses in front of a Bitcoin ATM.

The New York Stock Exchange launched a bitcoin index Tuesday.

NYXBT, as it will be called, will reflect data from the Coinbase bitcoin exchange, which the NYSE made a minority investment in earlier this year.

According to the NYSE, “NYXBT utilises a unique methodology that relies on rules-based logic to analyse a dataset of matched transactions and verify the integrity of the data to ultimately produce an objective and fair daily value for one bitcoin in U.S. Dollars as of 16:00 London time.”

This is just the first of many bitcoin-based indexes that the NYSE plans to launch, according to a spokesperson. Details about further indexes have yet to be released.

The current price of bitcoin is about $US233. It’s down almost $US5 since yesterday.

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.