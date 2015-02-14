The NYPD's new police car is one of the smallest on the road

AP/Mary Altaffer The NYPD Smart Fortwo in the parking lot of the Central Park precinct.

The NYPD is testing an adorable new addition to its police vehicle fleet: the Smart Fortwo, manufactured by Daimler AG.

According to The Daily News, the NYPD ordered nine of the 8-foot long Smart cars ($US119,000) to replace the NYPD’s ageing fleet of three-wheeled scooters.

It’s certainly an upgrade: the new Smart car will have air conditioning and air bags, which the scooters never did.

“Actually, in many instances they are more manoeuvrable than the scooters,” NYPD Police Commissioner Bill Bratton told the NYDN. “They’re also cheaper, interesting[ly] enough.”

They’re outfitted with plenty of police equipment, including a mini light bar on top, as well as a LED bar. They are not designed to carry any passengers, aside from the driver.

Only one has seen service so far, navigating the narrow paths and byways of Central Park. In the coming weeks, the other eight will be placed in traffic and school-safety precincts around the city.

The goal is to order 100 more of the Smart cars to completely replace the scooters.

Twitter/NYPDRecruitment The Smart Fortwo in NYPD livery.

