The NYPD Admits It Has Been Showing Anti-Muslim Video To Thousands Of Officers

NYPD Commissioner Raymond Kelly collaborated with the filmmakers of a controversial documentary about alleged threats posed by radical Islamists, the New York Times’ Michael Powell reports today.Powell seems to have caught the Department in a fib about the extent of Kelly’s involvement on the film. The film, called “The Third Jihad,” features an interview with Kelly, but a Department spokesman told Powell Monday that the interview was from an older, unrelated clip.



Today, Powell writes that he received an email from one of the film’s producers saying Kelly was interviewed for 90 minutes in March 2007.

Powell also reported Monday that the Department admitted screening the film for more than a thousand officers, not merely a “couple of times,” as the Department originally claimed.

The Village Voice’s Tom Robbins first broke the story in January that the documentary was being for training, calling the film “a spectacularly offensive smear of American Muslims.”

The Department’s spokesman, Paul Browne, now says the commissioner finds the film “objectionable.”

“He should not have agreed to the interview five years ago, when I recommended it,” Browne said.

The Brennan centre for Justice at New York University Law School has also unearthed memos revealing the film was shown on a “continuous loop” for between three months and a year to officers receiving antiterrorism training, Powell reports.

We previously discussed the NYPD’s alleged collaboration with the CIA in infiltrating Muslim-American communities.

A week ago, black detectives filed a federal complaint alleging discrimination in hiring and promotion opportunities.

