The NYC blizzard is getting so crazy, people are skiing and snowboarding in the streets

New York City is getting walloped with snow — and that’s making a select few skiers and snowboarders happy.

Winter storm Jonas unloaded over 16 inches of snow in the city as of Sunday morning at 6am (AEDT), according to The Weather Channel.

Forecasters expect the storm to dump over 63.5 cm of snow before it dissipates later this evening, Reuters reports.

The blizzard is expected to be one of the top-five worst ever to hit New York since record-keeping began in 1869, according to the New York Daily News.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a travel ban at 6.30am on Sunday morning (AEDT) restricting all non-emergency vehicles from the city’s roads. All MTA buses stopped operating at noon local time.

“I know that New Yorkers, we think we’re tough, we think we can handle anything … but the roads are truly, truly dangerous,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

A couple of guys from New York’s Nolita neighbourhood found a place to ski — on the Williamsburg Bridge:

Brett Van Dyke and Tom Wilson Roommates Brett Van Dyke and Tom Wilson ski on the Williamsburg Bridge during during the first major East Coast winter storm, January 23, 2016.

Brett Van Dyke, 26, and Tom Wilson, 26, hit the snow-covered pavement leading into Manhattan on Saturday.

Some people chose to walk, but these guys apparently had other plans.

The weather warnings grew increasingly dire into the weekend, and most of the tens of millions of people up and down the East Coast heeded warnings to stay indoors, The Associated Press reports. Ryan Maue, a meteorologist for WeatherBell Analytics, said “This is going to be one of those generational events, where your parents talk about how bad it was.”

