Check Out The New York Subway System's Awesome Collection Of Vintage Ads

If there’s one thing we love here at Business Insider, it’s great old-timey ads that take us back to the golden age of print and posters.
As it happens, the New York Transit Museum has an amazing collection of throwback subway ads from the 1940s through the present. They were nice enough to let us tour the subway cars and take some pictures.
Here's what some of the older trains look like. Note the metal 'straps' people once used to hold on during a bumpy ride.
Though the Transit Museum's ads go back as far as the 1930s, many of the brands advertised are the same as the ones we use today.
