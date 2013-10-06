Check Out The New York Subway System's Awesome Collection Of Vintage Ads

Aaron Taube
Venereal disease subway adAaron Taube/Business Insider (Courtesy of New York Transit Museum)

If there’s one thing we love here at Business Insider, it’s great old-timey ads that take us back to the golden age of print and posters.

As it happens, the New York Transit Museum has an amazing collection of throwback subway ads from the 1940s through the present. They were nice enough to let us tour the subway cars and take some pictures.

Here's what some of the older trains look like. Note the metal 'straps' people once used to hold on during a bumpy ride.

Though the Transit Museum's ads go back as far as the 1930s, many of the brands advertised are the same as the ones we use today.

Here's one for Campbell's soup...

And an awesome one for Pez.

Some of the ads misled consumers...

And some of them flat-out lied.

Crisco isn't exactly a health panacea, after all.

But some ads were right on the money.

In addition to ads, the subway gave its straight, male riders eye candy to look at.

But they never did get around to making a 'Mr. Subway' for people who are attracted to men.

But that doesn't mean there wasn't anything for the ladies.

Shoutout to women's suffrage.

And men's suffrage, I guess.

Riders were encouraged to do their part during World War II by purchasing war bonds...

Stopping false alarms...

And staying healthy.

And don't even think about spying on us.

After the war, riders were encouraged to keep the peace...

By defending America from the Soviets...

And sweeping out the 'Communists' at home.

Meanwhile, the transit authority was waging a war of its own...

Against 'stickers'...

Leg-crossers...

And people who didn't know how to sit right.

They even had a mascot.

The transit authority also offered helpful hints...

Some of which were a bit personal...

...and some of which were just sort of weird.

Thanks for being careful.

There were advertisements for fun New York City activities...

Like The World's Fair...

...and the U.S. Open.

You could also go see a movie...

...or hit the town.

Or you could just stay in and drink beer.

So much beer.

The ads started out super earnest...

...But they grew gradually more self-aware.

Some eventually became a little risque.

But while nobody reads newspapers anymore...

...and you're not living ANYWHERE in this city for $US12 a week.

...Some things never change.

Now check out some great ads for the more recent past.

