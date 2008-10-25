The NY Times Plan To Increase Ad Revenue: Hire Bono As Op-Ed Columnist, Don't Pay Him

New York Times editorial page editor Andrew Rosenthal, seemingly nonplussed by Wednesday’s anthrax scare, announced that evening that the paper has asked Bono to become a guest op-ed columnist for the Times in 2009.



Once the news broke on Thursday, the same day the Times unveiled its disappointing third-quarter earnings, including declining ad revenue, some people wondered how the ailing grey Lady could afford Bono. Simple, he’ll be writing for free, or working pro-bono, if you will. (Thank you. We’ll be here all week. Don’t forget to tip your waitress.)

But is it possible that the Times is also hoping the popular Irish rocker will bring back readers and advertisers to its dead-tree medium? (If so, they might want to consider not putting his columns online.)

See Also: Another Day, Another Envelope Full Of White Powder

New York Times (NYT) Running On Fumes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.