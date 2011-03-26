The NY Angels Are Listening!

Yesterday I praised Adam Neary for his willingness to share his fundraising experience. Entrepreneurs are often scared to ‘out’ VC’s due to negative repercussions.



NY Angels, was a group criticised heavily in the post . Following the article I tweeted to David Rose, Chair of NY Angels the following:

Today, I received a call from Brian Cohen, a friend, a colleague and the Vice Chairman of the NY Angels, in reference to my tweets. Concerned, Brian wanted to better understand the underlying reasons for my tweets and my overall thoughts about the NY Angels. It quickly became apparent to me Brian is aware of shifts in early stage funding and wants to see NY Angels evolve accordingly.

I believe that angel groups are an important part of the NY Startup EcoSystem as they bring great smart, successful eager to help people together with fledging entrepreneurs. I want to see NY Angels succeed and be recognised as a leader along with the rest of us in early stage funding. Given Brian’s openness to critique and candor I’m excited to offer any assistance they would like in the reinvetion of the NY Angels and hope the rest of the NY Startup EcoSystem does the same!

