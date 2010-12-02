The Numbers Show It's Time For Brett Favre To Retire (For Good)

Photo: AP

In 2009, Brett Favre posted career-bests with a 4.7 touchdown-to-interception ratio (33 TDs, 7 INTs) and an Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt (ANY/A; adjusted for sacks and interceptions) of 7.6.At age 40, some thought Favre had suddenly discovered a newfound respect for only taking what the defence gives him and no longer forcing ill-advised passes.



But so far in 2010, we have seen that there is only so far a rubber band will stretch before it snaps back. In fact, statistically, Favre is having one of the worst years of his career. His TD-to-INT ratio is a career-worst 0.6 and his ANY/A of 4.7 is better than only two of his seasons.

How bad has Favre really been? A look at the final season for 17 of the top quarterbacks of all-time suggests that it might be time for Favre to finally call it quits. For real this time…

The first thing that stands out among these 17 Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks is that Favre is just the second to start at least half his team’s games past the age of 40. More telling, we see that only five of the 17 QBs had a TD-to-INT ratio worse than Favre’s 0.6. And that is saying a lot considering only six threw more TDs than INTs in their final season.

It is always sad to see a once proud and great athlete hanging on a little too long. But time appears to have finally caught up with Favre. For once, it is no longer about his desire, and all about his ability. And the ability is just not there anymore.

