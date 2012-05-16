The Number Of Power Users That Check Pinterest Every Day Falls

Pinterest’s Facebook-connected daily users is falling, according to new data from AppData.



After a few days of lag, it looks like Pinterest has actually lost about 500,000 Facebook-connected daily active users. Given the lag on AppData, it’s probably a collection of all the changes in the past five days.

This probably isn’t the whole story, because you can log in with an email address or with Twitter. But Facebook activity is a good barometer for the health of just about any app that’s connected to Facebook.

Photo: AppData

If you look at its monthly users, the site still appears to be “growing” in that respect. That could mean Pinterest isn’t the kind of site that attracts a huge audience every single day, but every once in a while.

Photo: AppData

Also, it’s important to note that Pinterest gained incredible buzz earlier this year. That probably drove a lot of people to sign up. Some of the people stuck around, some people probably left.

Further, the truth about startups is that they aren’t aways up to the right like a hockey stick. Sometimes they go sideways for a little bit, then take off, then go sideways, then go up. The Pinterest story is just in chapter one.

Here’s a chart that captures the real life of a startup:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.