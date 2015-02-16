The number of people with hepatitis A from frozen berries has doubled now with Queensland outbreak

One of the recalled mixed berry packs.

Four people in Queensland have been diagnosed with hepatitis A after eating frozen mixed berries, bringing the total number of Australians infected in the last few days to eight.

Dr Sonya Bennett from the Queensland Health Communicable Diseases Unit said all four cases were linked with the Nanna’s Mixed Berries brand purchased from Coles, Woolworths, IGA and other independent supermarkets.

On Friday, the first four cases were diagnosed – three from Victoria, one in New South Wales – hepatitis A after eating the berries, imported from China and Chile.

The outbreak led to recalls of 1kg packs of Nanna’s mixed berries, with a November 16 use by date, as well as 300g and 500g Creative Gourmet mixed berries.

Dr Bennett said only a small number of people who eat the berries would become infected.

“While there is no specific treatment for hepatitis A, most cases fully recover and there are usually no long term effects,” she said. “Symptoms of hepatitis A include abdominal pain, nausea, fever and chills, tiredness and lethargy, and yellow skin or eyes.”

The symptoms usually show up between 28-30 days after infection, but they can take up to 50 days. Anyone experiencing them should contact their GP or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

While there is a vaccine against hepatitis A, it’s only recommended for people in contact with a confirmed case and not people who’ve consumed the products in question but show no signs of illness.

The disease spreads when faecal matter containing the virus contaminates hands, water or food and is ingested

