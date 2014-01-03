One Incredible Chart That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Want to feel good about the long-term direction of the world?

Try out this chart from Mark Perry:

The chart ends a few years ago, but the trend is clear and has almost certainly continued, even with the economic downturn. The rise of China and India have been huge drivers of this trend.

And that’s not all the good news lately. As Bill Gates wrote in an end-of-year blog post, the last couple of years has seen further strides on big picture ailments like HIV infections and child mortality.

