The Number Of Internet-Connected TVs In Use Worldwide Will Double By 2018

Connected TVs are on pace to take over the television viewing experience. There will be more than 759 million televisions connected to the Internet worldwide by 2018, more than double 2013’s number, according to Digital TV Research.

Three factors explain growth in the connected TV market: almost ubiquitous access to fast home Internet broadband across developed economies, the proliferation of extremely popular over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services like Netflix, and rapidly falling hardware prices.

Unlike the failed “WebTV” efforts of the past — which assumed that consumers would want to surf the Internet on their TVs — the current generation of smart TV efforts focus on offering consumers better video options. The aim of Internet-connected TVs is not to nudge consumers toward some unfamiliar behaviour like searching Google on TV in their living room, but to enhance the everyday experience of watching television.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we dissect the connected TV landscape, analysing the factors, trends, and key players that are shaping the market. We explore the explosive growth of streaming devices, such as Google’s Chromecast and Apple TV, and compare it to the growth of smart TVs from manufactures like Samsung and Vizio. We also examine the relationship between connected TVs and the pay TV industry.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today>>

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

The report is full of charts and data that can easily be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s charts and analysis on the digital video industry, subscribe to a free two-week trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.