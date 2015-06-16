The number of fund managers using protection just hit a new record high

The latest survey of fund managers around the world from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) is just out — and the number of respondents who’ve taken out protection against a stock market slump in the next three months has hit a record high.

Their data stretches all the way back to the beginning of the financial crisis, hinting that investors are more concerned than ever with the potential for a sharp drop in equities.

Take a look:

The survey also reveals that 54% of those responding expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates for the first time since the 2008 crash in September, which goes some way to explaining the renewed interest in insuring themselves against a correction.

On 11 June Credit Suisse noted that there hasn’t been a 10% correction in US stocks for nearly four years, a long stretch by historical standards.

