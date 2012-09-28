The Number Of Bi-Racial Americans Is Exploding

Photo: AP

The number of Americans reporting bi-racial backgrounds exploded in the past decade, according to a new Census report.People identifying as two-or-more races grew 32 per cent, to 9 million people, while single-race individuals grew by just 9 per cent.



Americans identifying themselves as black-and-white increased 134 per cent, and there are now more black/white Americans than any other multi-racial category — 1.8 million.

The number of white-Asian citizens grew second-most — 87 per cent, to 1.6 million.

And the number of three-race identifiers grew 64 per cent!

This jibes with our recent report that in the future, all humans will look Brazilian.

