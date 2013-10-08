The Number Of Australian Job Ads Posted Has Risen For The First Time In Six Months

Photo: Getty/ Mark Kolbe

The number of Australian job ads had risen for the first time in six months, according to survey results released by ANZ.

Out this morning, the latest ANZ Job Ads Survey found postings on the internet and in newspapers rose 0.2% in September, after a 0.2% drop in August.

“Trends in job advertising appear to be stabilising,” said ANZ’s chief economist for Australia Ivan Colhoun. “The stabilisation in job advertising in September is consistent with other indicators of an improvement in consumer and business confidence in the weeks leading up to and immediately following the September federal election.”

