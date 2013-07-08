The Number Of Australian Job Ads Keeps Going Down, Especially In WA

Photo: Getty/Joe Raedle

ANZ’s jobs ads survey is out, and the numbers aren’t good.

According to the survey — a key market indicator — the number of job ads on the internet and in newspapers fell 1.8% in June.

The total number dropped from 132,036 in May to 129,720 in June.

Newspaper job ads in Western Australia fell 6.2% to 784, after a 7.7% drop in May.

“WA is now recording the sharpest trend decline in newspaper job advertisements of any state, with job advertising nearly 50 per cent lower than a year ago,” said ANZ chief economist Ivan Colhoun, according to AAP.

Australia’s share market was down 0.76% this afternoon after the survey came out, after opening poorly.

