The NSW SES Commissioner has resigned after a drink driving conviction 

Photo: NSW SES/ Facebook.

NSW SES Commissioner Adam Dent has quit his post following a drink driving conviction.

He tendered his resignation today despite saying that he would not step down from his position saying that he had “made a mistake”.

“Since being appointed as Commissioner in 2014, Mr Dent has provided excellent service to the people of NSW and the SES,” Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said in a release today.

“However, yesterday morning I discussed this conviction and other driving matters with Mr Dent, which led to my decision, regretfully, to accept his resignation.”

Dent pleaded guilty on Thursday in a Wollongong court and was convicted of mid-range drink driving charges as well as being suspended from driving for six months. According to SMH, Dent was stopped for a random police breath test on December 30 and blew 0.09 — nearly double the legal alcohol limit.

“I am ashamed and, on reflection, sickened by the fact that on the evening of December 30 my choice to drive even a short 3.5km round trip could have potentially contributed to our road toll,” Dent wrote in a letter to presiding magistrate Michael Stoddart.

Dent has been commissioner since January 2015 and was previously Director of Relief and Recovery at Emergency Management Victoria as well as State Manager Emergency Services at Australian Red Cross for seven years.

The NSW SES is currently the largest in the country with a workforce of around 9,000 staff volunteers and staff providing services such as road accident rescue and bush search and rescue.

In the meantime, Greg Newtown will step in as acting commissioner as SES look for someone to replace Dent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.