The NSW Premier Just Took A Pretty Big Shot At The Federal Education Minister

Barry O'Farrell.

New South Wales premier Barry O’Farrell had some harsh words for the Coalition today, after learning it was doing away with Labor’s “Gonksi” education reforms.

According to Fairfax, O’Farrell had this to say of federal education minister Christopher Pyne, after admitting he learned the reforms were being abandoned through media reports.

“In all my years in politics, I have worked out that it is best to have respectful discussions and consultations in private, not through the media. “And secondly, when you move into government, you have got to stop behaving like an opposition.”

Pyne has said Labor’s reforms, which state governments had already agreed to, are too complicated and that he would develop a new funding model.

