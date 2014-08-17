The NSW Liberal Party will not contest byelections in the Hunter region of New South Wales following the suspension of eight MPs involved in the ICAC illegal donations investigation.

NSW Premier Mike Baird said the decision “is a symbol that says we are sorry for the actions that have been seen over the past few days and weeks,” reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We strongly believe we have forfeited our right to represent those electorates – but we will never stop delivering on those services we have committed to.”

The byelections will be held in Newcastle and Charlestown on October 25.

Liberals state director Tony Nutt will apologise to voters on behalf of his party in an open letter today.

The Nationals have also been drawn into the inquiry after NSW Nationals regional co-ordinator Ross Cadell was named in the investigation.

The Commission is expected to deliver its report in December.

Read more here.

