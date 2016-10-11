The NSW government wants to turn Sydney Olympic Park into a massive residential development

An artist’s impression of the Sydney Olympic Park redevelopment from the Masterplan 2030. Source: NSW Planning

The Baird government wants to increase the homes at Sydney’s Homebush Olympic site by more than 1000%, with a 14-fold increase in the residential population as part of a massive redevelopment of the precinct unveiled yesterday.

Under the draft Sydney Olympic Park Masterplan 2030 the number of residential properties in Homebush will jump from 800 to 10,700, with the residential population rising from 1,600 to 23,500 residents.

The government also wants to double the number of jobs in the area from 17,500 today to 34,000 over the next 14 years.

The student population will also increase from 1,500 currently to 5,000 and the government says the Department of Education is investigating the potential for a new high school, while the Parramatta light rail will improve transport in the area.

The 640 hectare precinct includes a 210 hectare town centre area that will be the focus of the redevelopment

The redevelopment includes increasing the building heights to up to 149 metres and 45 storeys along Olympic Boulevard and Edwin Flack Avenue in areas currently limited to 9 metres and two storeys.

Other areas will see the existing height limit of 30-33m either doubled or trebled to 74m and 102m in a series of 20 and 30-storey tower zones, with further height increases elsewhere around the site.

The open space around ANZ stadium would also be surrounded by increased development.

An artist’s impression of the Sydney Olympic Park highrise redevelopment. Source: NSW Planning

Sports minister Stuart Ayres said Homebush was one of the city’s “most treasured precincts”.

“Sydney Olympic Park will be buzzing with world-class sporting events, concerts and entertainment, amid lively streets bustling with shops, cafes, with extensive parks, open space and shared pathways for cycling and walking,” he said.

Planning minister Rob Stokes said the redevelopment will create “a vibrant town centre”.

“This will guarantee a future for Sydney Olympic Park as a thriving, sustainable seven-day a week destination,” he said.

Here’s NSW Planning’s video overview of the Masterplan:

Community feedback is being sought online on the Sydney Olympic Park Master Plan until 15 November 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.