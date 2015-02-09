The NSW government promises to ban e-cigarette sales to minors if re-elected

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With the New South Wales state election just six weeks away, the political pledges are beginning to tumble out, with the Baird government promising to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors if it wins a second term on March 28.

NSW health minister Jillian Skinner said there were currently no age restrictions on the sale of e-cigarettes and related products, including e-liquid not containing nicotine, to people under 18.

“While the sale of liquid nicotine is banned in NSW without approval from the Ministry of Health, e-cigarettes sometimes contain nicotine, but are not labelled as such,” she said.

“Our bill will address that, ensuring the sale of e-cigarettes to a minor is subject to the same maximum penalty as the sale of a tobacco product to a minor – that is, $11,000 for an individual or $55,000 for a corporation and, for repeat offenders, $55,000 for an individual and $110,000 for a corporation.”

