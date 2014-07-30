The NSW Government Is Spending $3 Million To Tart Up Circular Quay

Circular Quay with Sydney’s CBD behind it. Photo: Getty / David Rogers

It’s been 14 years – the Sydney Olympics – since Circular Quay last had a makeover, so the Baird Government is spending $3 million to spruce the waterfront gateway to the CBD.

Transport minister Gladys Berejiklian announced the funding today, saying a number of the ferry wharves will get new seating, a fresh lick of paint, improved lighting, cleaning and other upgrades. Work is expected to be completed by September.

More than 170,000 passengers pass through the area every week, with nearly 16 million ferry trips made annually.

Meanwhile, two new lifts are being installed Circular Quay train station and are due to be finished by the end of the year.

