The NSW Government Is Funding A New Co-Working Space In Western Sydney To Get Commuters Off The Road

Commuting to the city from the Western suburbs of Sydney can be a costly and timely nightmare.

One way to get commuters off the road is by creating co-working spaces in city outskirts.

NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Trade and Investment Andrew Stoner has today allocated $370,000 to establish the Oran Park Smart Work Hub, in the southwest Sydney region.

The co-working space, which will include telecommuting facilities and high-speed internet, will be developed by Greenfields Development Company, UrbanGrowth NSW and CoActiv8 who will manage the space.

Due to open in October this year, Member for Camden Chris Patterson said the co-working space is an opportunity to boost the local economy and reduce road congestion.

The state government estimates road congestion costs the local economy about $5.1 billion each year and is estimated to rise to $8.8 billion by 2020.

“This is a real opportunity for the local community to access flexible work practices, offering an alternative work location closer to home,” Patterson said.

“The Oran Park Smart Work Hub will free up public transport capacity, reduce congestion on Sydney roads, help reduce travel costs for individuals, drive productivity increases and facilitate a better work-life balance.”

Caroline McLaren, Principal at CoActiv8, said workers in the Camden region, many of whom commute over an hour into the city, could save hundreds of hours each year by swapping travel time for working out of the local hub.

Caroline McLaren, Principal at CoActiv8, believes the Oran Park Smart Work Hub provides the potential for residents to swap their extended commutes for closer working arrangements.

“Smart Work Hubs bring work opportunities closer to home so that people can find a balance between having the corporate job and enjoying the suburban lifestyle,” McLaren said.

Earlier this year UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures estimated that there are over 23,000 workers within 30 minutes of Liverpool that could save over 30 minutes a day commuting by utilising a co-working facility nearby.

