The NSW Government Has Picked 4 Options For Light Rail Around Parramatta

The NSW Government has released its shortlist of light rail corridors to service Parramatta and the western Sydney region.

The shortlisted corridors are:

• Parramatta to Macquarie Park via Carlingford;

• Parramatta to Castle Hill via Old Northern Road;

• Parramatta to Bankstown; and

• Parramatta to Sydney Olympic Park and Strathfield/Burwood.

Transport minister Gladys Berejiklian said the government has put aside $400 million from Restart NSW as the options are now analysed in greater detail.

“We know light rail is a fantastic public transport option that customers love to use. The new Inner West light rail extension has proven to be extremely popular since it was opened earlier this year, and the NSW Government is also building light rail in Sydney’s CBD and South East, and in Newcastle’s city centre,” Berejiklian said.

