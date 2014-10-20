The NSW Government Has Opened Up A Bunch Of Data And Is Looking For Developers To Code Its Next Round Of Apps

Christopher Furlong/ Getty

The NSW state government is hoping the private sector can help design its next generation of apps using open data.

NSW Minister for Finance and Services, Dominic Perrottet said opening up the data means developers will be able to draw upon the information, get creative and deliver solutions for consumers.

“This isn’t our data, it’s your data – and you can help us make the best use of it for the benefit of citizens across this state,” he said.

To make it more interesting, the government is also offering up $45,000 in prize money as part of its apps4nsw competition for the most innovative ideas which transform how it delivers services.

“We are looking for talented techies and developers to produce and deliver apps for education and communities, state records, and family and community services,” Perrottet said.

“The latest round presents interesting challenges for developers as they’ll be will be competing to produce apps to showcase education data, highlight NSWs efforts during World War One and provide essential information and platform support for young carers.”

Perrottet said the apps4NSW competition has in the past resulted in the development of popular travel and cultural history apps which have been downloaded thousands of times.

“Recent research by the Progressive Policy Institute found that NSW is the heartland of the app economy in Australia with nearly twice the number of jobs here as in Victoria – so I’m confident we’ll get some innovative results,” he said.

Winning entries for each of the three apps will receive $15,000 in prize-money to assist with development.

The closing date for submissions is Thursday, November 13, 2014.

