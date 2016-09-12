The NSW government has offered a $1 million reward to help find missing child William Tyrrell

Missing toddler William Tyrrell. Source: Supplied

The NSW government has offered a reward for information that leads to the recovery of missing child William Tyrrell.

The then three-year-old disappeared from the backyard of his grandmother’s home in Kendall, on NSW’s mid-north coast, on September 12, 2014.

He was last seen wearing a Spider-Man costume.

The taskforce established in response to the case, Strike Force Rosann, reportedly has 600 persons of interest in relation to the case.

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione said the “unique reward” is “appealing directly to those who know something but have not previously been inclined to assist”.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the NSW Government’s commitment to providing the NSW Police Force with everything that might be required to bring answers to families impacted by unsolved crimes,” Scipione said.

“This is a unique reward, it does not require the charge and conviction of any person(s), it relates to the recovery of William Tyrrell.

“If you know something, there are now a million reasons to come forward.”

Strike Force Rosann is one of the largest investigations ever undertaken by the NSW Police Force, and involves a team of full time investigators and analysts.

The case has attracted almost 3000 calls through Crime Stoppers, more than 1000 alleged sightings in NSW, and another 300 around Australia or overseas; hundreds of persons of interest and hundreds more potential vehicles of interest nominated. There have been more than 11,000 investigative reports completed, more than 450 addresses canvassed, and more than 300 statements obtained.

“Remember, two years has passed; William is now five-years-old and highly unlikely to be wearing a Spider-Man outfit,” said lead investigator detective chief inspector Gary Jubelin.

He added that the Strike Force Rosann team will not give up until they bring William home to his family.

“William’s disappearance has left a noticeable mark on the whole community and, as the lead investigator, I will say that we are frustrated, but that frustration is driving us, and each and every member of the team is committed to reaching a resolution.”

Last year, to mark the one-year anniversary, thousands of Australians participated in nationwide “Walk for William” events around Australia, and one in Canada.

