The NSA Wants To Ban Sales Of This T-Shirt On Zazzle

File under, “Your tax dollars at work”: The NSA sent a cease-and-desist letter to Zazzle, the T-shirt site, asking it to remove a series of NSA parody T-shirts. The shirts featured the NSA’s eagle logo and the motto, “The only part of the government that actually listens.”

Shirtmaker Dan McCall received this message from Zazzle after he launched the shirts on the site:

We have been contacted by legal representatives from the National Security Agency, and at their request, have removed the product from the Zazzle Marketplace.

McCall was forced to move his inventory to CafePress, another shirt-selling site. You can buy one here. Act quickly, before they all disappear. Here’s the shirt in question:

