The NSA Reportedly Hacked Into A President's Email Account

ap Felipe Calderón

In May 2010, the National Security Administration reportedly hacked into the president of Mexico’s email, Spiegel Online’s

Jens Glüsing, Laura Poitras,

Marcel Rosenbachand Holger Stark report. It was during

Felipe Calderón’s term as president.

When account information is particularly hard to come by, Spiegel Online says the NSA uses a department called “Tailored Access Operations.” The TAO group reportedly responsible for the hack job.

From Spiegel Online:

A report classified as “top secret” said: “TAO successfully exploited a key mail server in the Mexican Presidencia domain within the Mexican Presidential network to gain first-ever access to President Felipe Calderon’s public email account.” According to the NSA, this email domain was also used by cabinet members, and contained “diplomatic, economic and leadership communications which continue to provide insight into Mexico’s political system and internal stability.”

Here’s the piece of the Snowden-leaked report Spiegel Online viewed:

