The NSA Just Released A Smartphone App (Oh, The Irony!)

The NSA is looking for a few good geeks. And what better way to do that than to advertise on one of the Valley’s most popular geek sites, TechCrunch?

While reading about Google on TechCrunch, ITworld’s Dan Tynan noticed this ad:

Click on it, and it takes you to a page that extols the NSA’s virtues as an employer.

Our favourite part? That bit in the corner that says: “Go mobile.” The NSA released a new mobile Android app in October, available in Google Play.

The app, it says, will “deliver everything you need to explore a career with NSA right to your device — plus more!”

Installing an app from the NSA onto your smartphone — what could possibly go wrong?

And guess what? According the NSA’s Facebook page: it’s now available for the iPhone, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.