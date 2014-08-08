The NRL Player From The Tackle That Crippled Alex McKinnon Will Miss Tomorrow's Re-Match Against Newcastle

Photo: Robert Prezioso/ Getty

Melbourne Storm player Jordan McLean, 22, will be benched in tomorrow night match against the Newcastle Knights at Hunter Stadium.

The Storm said McLean is still recovering from the team’s win against Wests Tigers on Monday and was ruled out by the club’s medical staff.

McLean was suspended for seven weeks for a tackle on Newcastle player Alex McKinnon in March which left the back-rower with serious spinal injuries.

The forward returned to the competition in round 14 with a 20-24 win over the Titans. Tomorrow night’s game would have been the first time he faced the Newcastle team since the round 3 accident.

McLean’s replacement will be named an hour before kick-off.

Read Melbourne’s statement here.

Now Read: NRL Doubles Insurance For Players Who Suffer Career-Ending Injuries To $1 Million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.