The NRL has a new boss

The NRL’s new CEO, Todd Greenberg. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

The National Rugby League has found a new CEO to replace Dave Smith, who resigned suddenly in October last year.

Todd Greenberg, former Bulldogs CEO and the NRL’s head of football is taking on the challenging role with the 2016 season already underway.

ARLC Chairman John Grant said during the five-month global search they’d looked at “a number of highly credentialed individuals” and Greenberg “ticks all the boxes”.

“While we’ve known all along that he is an outstanding sports administrator with a deep understanding and love of the game, his experience as the together with his professional values and credibility with our stakeholders, proved to the Commission that he was the man for the job,” Grant said.

Greenberg said he wanted to “unite the game at every level”.

“I intend to continue to use my experience to build on the steps we have taken over the last two and a half years,” he said.

Smith walked away after less than three years in the top job amid criticism over the NRL television rights deal he signed. It left the NRL without a boss when the game’s all-too-regular pre-season scandals, such as an intoxicated former Roosters captain Mitchell Pearce simulating sex with a dog on Australia Day, erupted.

Greenberg is said to be a popular administrator among all the clubs. He joined the NRL in 2013 having spent five years at the Bulldogs boss, where he was responsible for luring Manly coach Des Hasler to Canterbury.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.