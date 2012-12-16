The NRA's Facebook Page Disappeared Right After The Newtown Massacre

The NRA’s Facebook milestone.

Photo: NRA

The day before the Newtown, Conn., elementary school massacre the National Rifle Association celebrated a milestone: It had accumulated 1.7 million fans on Facebook. It even tweeted a joyful graphic (at right).A day after the killings, however, the NRA’s Facebook went missing in action. It cannot be found on the social network. The disappearance was first noted on the USA Carry pro-gun bulletin board.



The move occurred at the same time as the NRA’s Twitter stream went silent — and suffered a barrage of whithering tweets from critics.

The guns in the massacre — two handguns and an assault rifle — were legally obtained.

