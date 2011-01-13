BILL MAHER: Fox News Will Never Tone Down 'Wouldn't It Be Fun To Kill People We Disagree With' Rhetoric

Bill Maher is pretty much the only media figure on the left who possesses the rhetorical talent to do battle with the Rush Limbaughs and Glenn Becks of the world.



(Related: CNN would have solved a lot of their problems by giving, really convincing, Maher to take the 8pm slot.)

Last night he blazed through the Tonight Show — in the face of a rather stunned looking Jay Leno — announcing among other bon mots, that Fox News has no intention of changing its rhetoric because “the go-to rhetoric for the right-wing is ‘wouldn’t it be fun to kill the people we disagree with.”

No? The audience was split also as evidenced by their booing. Naturally, Maher was not to be deterred.

Left-wingers, even if they do make a gun analogy, their audience isn’t hysterical…when you hear the phrase armed compound in the secure rural area, what is that, a bunch of Democrats? Is that Dennis Kucinich out there?

Maher’s HBO show Real Time returns this Friday so get ready for a lot more where this came from.



