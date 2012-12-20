The NRA Is Back On Facebook And Twitter After Its Social Media Blackout

After days of a social media blackout following Friday’s national tragedy, in which a school shooting left 20 students and seven adults dead, the NRA is back on Facebook and Twitter.



The pro-gun organisation broke its media silence Tuesday with a statement that it then also posted on its Facebook wall. In 14 hours, the post has been liked 26K times and commented on 4.6K times.

The group will also hold a press conference on Friday, it said.

Critics and Facebook fans alike noticed the group’s disappearance from Facebook the day of the Newtown shooting. A commenter on the US Carry pro-gun bulletin board questioned if the social media site had taken the page down: “I ‘Liked’ the NRA Facebook page the other day and then shared their photo of having over 1.7 million Facebook followers. Their Facebook page is gone and the photo I shared is gone as well! Did Facebook delete them?”

The decision was the NRA’s.

The organisation also tweeted its press statement from its main account. That was the NRA’s first tweet since the Sandy Hook massacre. Hours before the shooting, the NRA had tweeted a promotion for its “10 Days of NRA Giveaways.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.