JOBS NUMBER BEATS -- UNEMPLOYMENT RATE PLUNGES TO 7%

St. Louis Fed Job growth is making a comeback in 2013.

The November jobs report is out.

The U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics says 203,000 workers were added to nonfarm payrolls in November, above the 185,000 consensus Wall Street estimate.

The unemployment rate fell to 7.0% from 7.3% in October. Economists predicted a smaller decline to 7.2%.

October’s nonfarm payrolls number was revised down slightly to 200,000 from 204,000, but net revisions over the last two months totaled +8,000.

The change in private payrolls in November was 196,000, above the 180,000 consensus estimate, while October’s private payroll change was revised up to 214,000 from 212,000.

S&P 500 futures are unchanged in the wake of the release, while gold and Treasuries are taking a bigger hit and the U.S. dollar is surging as traders re-calibrate positions toward a Federal Reserve tapering of quantitative easing perhaps sooner rather than later.

A few other numbers from the report:

Change in manufacturing payrolls: 27,000, above expectations for 10,000

27,000, above expectations for 10,000 Average hourly earnings growth: 0.2%, in line with expectations

0.2%, in line with expectations Average weekly hours worked: 34.5, in line with expectations

34.5, in line with expectations Underemployment rate: 13.2%, down from 13.8% in October

13.2%, down from 13.8% in October Labour force participation rate: 63.0%, up from 62.8% in October

Click here for the full BLS release »



