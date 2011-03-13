14 Predictions By Nostradamus, The Greatest Analyst Ever

Prediction:

'The young lion will overcome the older one,

On the field of combat in a single battle;

He will pierce his eyes through a golden cage,

Two wounds made one, then he dies a cruel death.'

What happened: In the summer of 1559 King Henry II of France (older one) lined up to joust the Comte de Montgomery (young lion), six years his junior, on the fields of France (field of combat).

Both had lions on their shields.

In their final pass Montgomery's lance tilted up, and burst through the king's visor splintering to pieces.

Two shards, one through the eye (pierce his eyes through a golden cage), and one through the temple, lodged in the king's head (Two wounds made one).

Henry suffered for 10 days (then he dies a cruel death) before dying in his bed.