The Norwegian Right-Wing Terrorist Was Totally Defiant At His Trial For Slaughtering 77 People

Anders Breivik, who set off a bomb in Oslo last year killing 8, and then –while authorities were distracted, gunned down and slaughtered another 69 people at a political youth retreat, sat for his trial this morning. And he was totally defiant.



He repeatedly gave “saluting” gestures, with fist.

He was stony-faced and silent when the gory descriptions of how his victims died were read aloud in court.

But he became choked up when the court showed pictures of him in his military-style uniform.

By all measures he still seems totally convinced of his manifesto’s reasons for committing mass murder on Norway’s political class, and not the least bit remorseful.

Breivik appears determined to make it a political trial, and said he refused to recognise the authority of the court and of the judge:

“I don’t recognise Norwegian courts because you get your mandate from the Norwegian political parties who support multiculturalism,” he said, then reiterated his challenge personally to Judge Wenche Elisabeth Arntzen, whose friendship with the Prime Minister and the leaders of the Norwegian labour Party.

Four psychologists are scrutinizing his reactions during the trial–two have previously ruled him insane, and the other two have ruled him competent to be held responsible for his crimes.

Breivik will testify for at least five days, and undoubtedly, he will try to put multi-culturalism and Norway’s own political class on trial during his testimony.

