The Northern Territory could become Australia’s seventh state if Australia’s leaders come to an agreement on the decision at the Council of Australian Governments meeting today.

This would mean the country’s largest territory would be a state as soon as July 1, 2018.

At the COAG proceedings Prime Minister Tony Abbott and state and territory leaders endorsed Northern Territory Chief Minister Adam Giles’ push for the Northern Territory statehood.

The last time the territory faced a similar decision was in 1998, but the referendum failed, largely due to the lack of indigenous support.

The “yes” vote was narrowly defeated 51.9% to 48.1% at the time.

