You Are About To Get Hit By A "PARALYZING BLIZZARD"

If you notice the stock market has a low volume tomorrow, it’s probably due to the “paralyzing blizzard” that’s set to hit our area tomorrow.



Accuweather has the details:

The same storm that brought a gentle snowfall across Texas on Tuesday will reach the Northeast in the form of an atmospheric monster with damaging winds, blinding snow, torrential rain, huge waves and flooding.

In the hardest-hit areas, it will seem more like a “snowacane,” as a mere blizzard may not adequately describe conditions of this soon-to-be powerful nor’easter.

Wind

Wind gusts can reach 70 mph in some areas, just shy of hurricane force. Many locations in the mid-Atlantic and New England will endure gusts topping 50 mph at some point Thursday to Friday.

Winds of this strength will down trees and power lines. Expect flying debris ranging from trash cans to shingles. Significant property damage can occur.

Tides

The powerful winds will lead to coastal flooding in New England, while causing disruptive blowout tides and very low water levels in some seaports the mid-Atlantic from New Jersey to the Carolinas.

Snowfall

Snowfall from the storm will accumulate 1 to 2 feet from western Maine to northern Vermont and over much of the Mohawk and Hudson valleys in New York state as well as the Catskills and Poconos. Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Scranton fall within this zone.

A broad area of 6- to 12-inch snowfall will fall from northern New Brunswick to central New Jersey, much of Pennsylvania, northeastern Ohio and southern Ontario. New York City, Buffalo, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and part of the Philadelphia area lie in this area.

Flooding

Northeast of the storm’s centre, flooding from heavy rain, snow melt and the ocean is to be expected in eastern New England. This includes Boston, Providence and Portland.

Travel

In addition to widespread damage, the storm threatens to impact travel severely throughout the Northeast and sporadically elsewhere across the nation.

Some roads will close due to heavy snow, downed trees and flooding. Flight delays and cancellations will mount at airports in the Northeast, while ripple-effect problems expand across the nation and abroad.

Many school in the region may be closed, delayed or have early dismissal.

Get Ready

While we have the calm before the storm through early Thursday, the wintry tempest will rage fiercest from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

