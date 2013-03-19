This North Face Jacket Is Great For Running On Windy Days

This is the Men’s Windwall Jacket from The North Face.
Why We Love It: These jackets are the best for windy workouts. The anti-windchill fleece jacket keeps you warm, and is 100% wind -proof.
It’s also environmentally friendly with fabric approved by bluesign, a company that keeps track of industry standards of sustainability. It comes in a number of colours, including red, navy, grey, and black.
Photo: The North Face
Where To Buy: Available on The North Face website.
Cost: $120.
