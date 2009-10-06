The North Face Threatens To Sue The South Butt

All rise for the matter of North Face v. South Butt.



The North Face – the ubiquitous active wear company worn by city dwellers and ski bums alike – has threatened to sue an 18-year-old who created a parody clothing company called South Butt.

North Face claims that the products look confusingly similar, Courthouse News Service reported.

Albert Watkins, the attorney for South Butt owner and University of Missouri freshman Jimmy Winklemann, finds the threat quite funny. “There appears to be little recognition, if any, that the savvy of consumers precludes anyone from confusing a face with a butt.” That statement may be a little confusing, but Watkins is not short on sound bites.

“In the end, no pun intended, North Face has to understand that Jimmy may be bright and creative, but he is an 18-year-old college freshman with a total net worth which precludes him from buying beef for dinner,” Watkins said. “Perhaps North Face and other mega-corporations should embrace his spirit and talents and not smack him across the butt with threats of litigation.”

To be fair to North Face, the South Butt logo looks similar at first glance and, logo aside, he is selling nearly identical polar fleeces. But it’s doubtful consumers would actually confuse the brands. Basically, like Winklemann’s lawyer said, this one is just kind of funny.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.