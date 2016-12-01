The North Carolina officer who fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott will not be charged

Prosecutors will not charge the North Carolina police officer who fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in September.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray told media on Wednesday that Officer Brentley Vinson acted in self-defence when he shot Scott.

“It is my opinion that Officer Vinson acted lawfully when he shot Mr. Scott,” Murray said.

He said “all the credible evidence” shows Scott was armed and drew his gun when officers approached him, and ignored at least 10 commands to drop the gun when he stepped out of his SUV.

Scott’s DNA was also found on the grip of a gun recovered from the scene, Murray said.

“I know that some out there are going to be frustrated. I want everyone in this community to know that we meticulously, thoroughly reviewed all of the evidence in this case, made sure it was credible evidence in order to make the decision that we made today,” Murray said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.